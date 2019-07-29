<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Real Madrid has made a club-record offer for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, according to report.

Sport claims that Real Madrid submitted their bid over the weekend, the proposal table is an offer of €160m but the offer might not be enough to convince Manchester United to part ways with World Cup winner this summer.

Manchester United director Ed Woodward is reluctant to sell Pogba for less than €200m.

The 7-3 defeat against Atletico Madrid has led Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has decided to act and immediately new offer for Zinedine Zidane’s target.

Zidane has made it clear that he wants Pogba at Real Madrid and the club is now willing to dance to his tune after the recent poor performance in their pre-season friendly games.

Real Madrid suffered a defeat against Bayern Munich, won Arsenal on penalties and suffered a huge defeat at Diego Simeone’s men.

Real Madrid will take on Tottenham Hotspur in their next pre-season clash in the Audi Cup semifinal on Tuesday.