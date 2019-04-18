<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Real Madrid have moved closer to signing both Eden Hazard and Paul Pogba from the Premier League this summer, after upping their offers for them, the UK Sun reports.

Returning boss Zinedine Zidane completely overhauls his under-performing squad at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer and will spend big.

It is believed Madrid have upped their opening £85million offer to Chelsea for Hazard.

They are also keen to get Pogba to the club as quickly as possible, after Manchester United accepted they may have to cut their losses on the inconsistent Frenchman.

This comes after reports that Zidane has told the Real board, that he doesn’t want Gareth Bale in his squad next season.

Chelsea will sell Hazard, but want nearer £100m for the Belgian star.

It is thought middle ground between £90m-£92m may be enough for a deal to be done.