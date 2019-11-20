Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has reacted to Sergio Ramos’ record after the Spanish and Los Blancos captain surpassed Iker Casillas as the most capped player in the history of Spanish football.

Real Madrid is close to the signing of Barcelona target Milan Skriniar from Inter Milan, according to report.

Real Madrid is in search of the player that can stand in place of Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane and among the alternatives is the Slovak defender who has proved his worth in Serie A with Inter Milan.

Mithat Halis – who works for Star&Friend, the agency representing the defender – said as much to.

“Skriniar is worth €100m,” he said.

“Real Madrid and Barcelona have been competing for his transfer for two years.

“Right now, Real Madrid are closer to reaching an agreement with Inter because they want and need the player much more than Barcelona.

“Real Madrid must look for alternatives to Ramos and Varane, which explains Madrid’s approach to Inter.

“I can see Milan Skriniar going to Madrid.”

Barcelona is also out for the signature of the defender as they find an ideal replacement for Samuel Umtiti who is constantly on the team’s injury list.

