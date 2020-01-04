<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Real Madrid close gap at the top of La Liga after beating Getafe 3-0 in the league encounter at Coliseum Alfonso Perez on Saturday evening.

Los Blancos drew three straight league matches prior to the two-week break, including back-to-back games without scoring, but got back on track on their return to action in their week 19 encounter.

Real Madrid took the lead after 34 minutes when David Soria went up with Raphael Varane to claim Ferland Mendy’s cross but he inadvertently punched the ball in the net.

Former Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois enjoyed a much better game at the other end after producing three fine first-half saves to denied Faycal Fajr and Leandro Cabrera to keep the visiting side ahead

France international Varane doubled Real Madrid’s lead after 53 minutes when headed home from a Toni Kroos free-kick which was allowed to stand after a lengthy VAR check but Gareth Bale was thwarted by Soria from a one-on-one late on.

However, Luka Modric grabbed a third in stoppage time with the last kick of the game to seal the victory for Real Madrid with a simple finish after being teed up by substitute Federico Valverde at the end of a swift counter.

Barcelona have the chance to regain their four-point lead when they face local rival Espanyol on Saturday evening.