



Real Madrid continued their stunning run on Thursday to beat Villarreal and clinch the LaLiga title.

Two goals from Karim Benzema helped Madrid secure a tenth win in a row, securing their 34th LaLiga crown.

It is the 11th trophy in total the club have won with Zinedine Zidane in charge.

Sergio Ramos and Benzema in particular have been crucial during the run-in, scoring five goals apiece in the nine fixtures since Spanish football returned last month.

The title is just the second for Los Merengues in the last eight LaLiga seasons.

Attention will now turn to the return of the Champions League, with Madrid 2-1 down heading into their last 16 second leg against Manchester City in August.

Elsewhere, rivals Barcelona suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at home to 10-man Osasuna.