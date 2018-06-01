Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino’s new contract does not contain a clause allowing him to leave for Real Madrid.

The 46-year-old Argentine, who signed a five-year extension with the Premier League side last week, is the early favourite to replace Zinedine Zidane.

Zidane stepped down on Thursday after leading Real to a third consecutive Champions League title.

Pochettino is not believed to have agreed anything in writing or verbally with Spurs about joining Real.

He took over at Spurs in May 2014, and led to them fifth, third second and third in his four seasons in charge.