Real Madrid will purchase Eden Hazard from Chelsea and announce the move in the next few days.

That’s according to a report from the Guardian, who say the two clubs have agreed to a €100m fee plus add-ons for the Belgian, whose current Chelsea deal has just one year remaining.

After Chelsea’s Europa League final triumph over Arsenal, Hazard revealed that he was planning to leave London, saying that “I think it is a goodbye, but in football, you never know.”

Maurizio Sarri, who is linked to a Juventus switch, also acknowledged that the 28-year-old had made up his mind to leave long before the end of the season.

“As you know, Hazard is a wonderful player, but you have to spend two or three months to understand him as a man,” he said.

“But when you are able to understand him as a man, he’s a wonderful man. I knew Eden wanted to leave. But I wanted to respect his decision.”

Hazard will depart Chelsea after an unbelievable seven years, where he won the Premier League on two occasions, an FA Cup and two Europa League titles.

Real Madrid have been rebuilding after an underwhelming 2018-19 season and have already confirmed Éder Militão and Luka Jović.