Real Madrid have made four changes from their Supercopa de España victory as they host Sevilla on Saturday.

The Spanish giants return to LaLiga action without captain Sergio Ramos. He is replaced in defence by Éder Militão. Marcelo comes in for Ferland Mendy at left-back.

Federico Valverde, who was controversially red carded before the penalty shootout win over Atlético Madrid, is suspended. Lucas Vázquez takes his place.





Rodrygo comes in for Isco as Zinedine Zidane switches to a 4-3-3 shape.

Injured pair Karim Benzema and Eden Hazard remain sidelined, while Gareth Bale is out due to an infection.

A win on Saturday would see go top of LaLiga ahead of Quique Setién’s first match as Barcelona boss.