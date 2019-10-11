<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is at war with president Florentino Perez over transfer targets as both have different way-outs to their midfield crisis, according to report in ESPN.

Perez is a huge fan of Christian Eriksen while Zidane wants his compatriot Paul Pogba at the Santiago Bernabeu. The president is keen on signing the Dane in January with the midfielder available for a cut-price fee due to the reason that his contract with the White Lilly will be up next summer.

Pogba and Eriksen were linked with a move to Real Madrid in the summer but Manchester United was unwilling to negotiate a deal for their most expensive signing while Eriksen was pushing for a move to the Spanish capital but Zidane never wanted the Denmark star in his squad.

Perez believes that an offer of £26million would propel Spurs to let go of their midfielder which is far cheaper than the value Manchester United placed on Pogba who was bought for £89.3 million from Juventus three years ago.

The French midfielder is willing to quit Manchester United, which is a major motivation for Zidane and in a few months’ time, the decision of whom to sign will be made.

Real Madrid has experienced a slow start in the Champions League but currently lead the La Liga table by two points ahead of bitter rivals Barcelona.