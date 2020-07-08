



Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is prepared to improvise for the absence of Dani Carvajal when the Los Blancos take on Alaves on Friday evening.

The Spanish defender was booked for the fifth time during the clash against Athletic Bilbao and he is expected to serve a match ban after he receives his the yellow card.

Carvajal will miss the match against Alaves and all fingers point to Ferland Mendy as his replacement at the right-back position, though the French defender is a left-footed player and he would need to adjust to playing from the right-back position.

Zidane has tried Mendy in that position against Eibar, when Carjal came off at half time due to a knock, in that match Marcelo had started at left-back, while Nacho Fernandez and Lucas Vazquez were injured, so Zidane had to invent a right-back for the second half.





Eder Militao was an option, but he had been left out to sea playing in this position during Los Blancos’ defeat to Real Betis just before the coronavirus-enforced stoppage of football.

So, Zidane turned to Mendy, who had only played in that position for five minutes during a Europa League match for Lyon against Villarreal in 2017/18.

Mendy’s two appearances at right-back ended in identical results: 3-1 in favour of his teams.

Mendy is known for his defensive prowess and he is better in the defence than going forward, the French tactician doesn’t have many other options as Nacho is ruled out, Militao is filling in at centre-back for the suspended Sergio Ramos, and Lucas is preferred as a winger.

Raphael Varane needs to shake off his neck injury to lead the defensive line, while Marcelo will make up the back four by once again starting at left-back.