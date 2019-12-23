<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has ruled out the possibility of signing a striker in the coming January transfer market despite the inability of the forward line to score in recent games.

The presence of Luka Jovic has not helped either and Karim Benzema has also failed to score in their last two games.

Zidane has made it clear that he is not keen on signing a forward in January.

“Luka Jovic hasn’t been able to support Karim Benzema upfront, but Zidane doesn’t want to buy a striker in January. “Absolutely not, I don’t think we need to sign a striker,” he stated.

Real Madrid are now two points behind Barcelona at the top of LaLiga Santander after Ernesto Valverde’s side beat Alaves on Saturday.

“I’m annoyed by this,” Zidane noted. “My players have left everything on the pitch. “I’m looking at the positives and the good thing is that we’re doing well. “Three points from nine [available in the last three games] isn’t much.”