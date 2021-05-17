It has been a few days of frenzy with the speculation of who will take over as Real Madrid manager after Frenchman Zinedine Zidane leaves the job at the La Liga club at the end of the 2020/2021 season with the pros and cons of picking one candidate over another fuelling the debates.

But the man at the centre of the subject has vehemently scorned the source of the news by hitting back at the very idea that he could have ever suggested to his players that this summer will see him quit his position at the Madrid club.

After the story of the revelation had been allowed to gain in currency for at least two days without a rebuttal, Zidane addressed rumours that were making the rounds on Europe and beyond that he confessed his exit intentions to his charges irrespective of how the season ends.

The future of the Frenchman at Real has been uncertain since the team’s performances were called into question midway into the season, however it was curious that he did not leave a weighty discussion like that for the end of the season as Real was still very much in contention.

That formed the basis of his consternation at the news. The manager said: “How could I tell the players I’m leaving now? We’re giving our everything for the title and I just say, ‘By the way, I’m off?’ People outside the club can say whatever they like, but I would never, ever say that to my players.





“At the end of the season, then we’ll see what happens, but right now we’re focused on our final game. We can’t just keep talking about my future. The last game of the season is far more important than that.”

In Zidane’s defense, Real defender José Ignacio Fernández Iglesias, simply known as “Nacho” added: “News has come out that he told us something in a talk, I don’t know, the coach has a contract and is fine with us, but it is a decision that he and the club will make.”

Yet, it goes without saying that the idea of Zidane stepping down cannot be completely ruled out. The club itself appears to have been preparing for the outcome with the contacts that have been made early in the year with former Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri.

The Italian is favoured for the role and had been holding covert talks with president Florentino Perez since March. He had possible offers from Italy but has held out to see how it goes with Real. In contention against him is Real Madrid Castilla manager and club icon Raul Gonzalez, who also remains on the shortlist.

Real is still in the title race at the moment and everything points to the last game with League leaders maintaining their two-point League over their city rivals. Zidane’s side will enter their final-day clash with Villarreal on Sunday knowing anything other than three points will not be good enough to overtake Diego Simeone’s Atletico, who have an easier final match against the already relegated Real Valladolid.