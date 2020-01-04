<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has contacted Liverpool star Sadio Mane over a possible move to Santiago Bernabeu, according to report.

Zidane is a huge admirer of Mane and he has been in contact with the Senegalese forward for the past two seasons, with some report in Madrid claimed that they had an agreement before the infamous Champions League final in 2018 Champions League final but the deal could not materialize when the Frenchman chose to resign his post.

However, Le 10 Sport says the interest has been revived, with Real Madrid in contact with Mane’s representatives to alert them that Zidane remains keen.

Indeed, it’s suggested Zidane has recently spoken to Mane on the phone to discuss the prospect of a summer move to Spain.

Mane contract expires in 2023 and he is talking for a possible extension with the European and World Champions for renewal.