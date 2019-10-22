<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Real Madrid board is upset with their leak plan to hire Jose Mourinho at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The future of Zinedine Zidane is not certain at the moment with Mourinho constantly been linked with the job.

That’s according to Okdiario’s chief pundit Eduardo Inda when speaking on El Chiringuito.

Inda says there’s a lot of anger over talk that coach Zinedine Zidane is on the brink of being sacked.

“There are leaks of coaches’ names from Real Madrid. The hierarchy of the Real Madrid locker room points to – and it is not the first time at this employee, who has been in the club for 17 years and does very important things. They think it is he that filters the malaise with the coach and the name of José Mourinho to the press.

“The dressing room points to him with the accusing finger. His name is José Ángel Sánchez, the great general director of Madrid.

“Madrid does not consider replacing Zidane. We have to see what happens in the Champions League, if they lose in Istanbul I think he will not be fired.”

It is believed that Mourinho is on the standby to replace Zidane if he fails to get a win against Galatasaray in the Champions League.