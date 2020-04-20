<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>





Real Madrid and Barcelona are prepared to welcome back unexpected players for the season showdown as both teams are set to welcome back Eden Hazard and Luis Suarez back to the team.

The shutdown of football activities across the globe has seen two superstars on their way to return action for Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively.

Real Madrid will welcome back Hazard who has been earlier scheduled to miss the Champions League return league against Manchester City due to injury while Barcelona will also have an unexpected player Suarez by the time the La Liga and the Champions League action games resume.





Both players have been ruled out for the season but with the suspension of the League. Suarez was close to returning to action having overcome his knee operation but he is just to gain match fitness.

Hazard is expected to be fit for the Euros but has it stands now the Euros is postponed as well and he is racing to be fit for club football as Real Madrid and Barcelona battles for the La Liga title and the Champions League.

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is counting on the services of Los Blancos most expensive signing for the rest of the season when the football action resumes.