La Liga giants, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are eyeing a move for Golden Eaglets captain, Samson Tijani, at the 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Brazil.

The 17-year-old Nigerian midfielder was on target twice in the Manu Graba side win 4-2 over Hungry after taken the penalty and the fourth, a sublime free-kick five minutes from time in the Group B opener last weekend.

According to the Spanish newspaper, as.com reports that the three La Liga giants of Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona send scouts to watch Golden Eaglets skipper Tijani in the 4-2 triumph over the European nations on Saturday at the venue in Goiania.

Los Blancos president Florentino Pérez is always looking for the next superstar, and he is prepared to pay the price to bolster the academy with Nigerian midfielder one of the seven players the dethroned UEFA Champions League are keeping a close tab on in the tournament with Brazil’s Talles Magno, France youngster Adil Aouchiche, Fernando Ovelar of Paraguay, Holland’s Naci Unuvar and Ecuador starlet Johan Mona.

Club Brugge have previously shown interest in Tijani just after the U17 Africa Cup of Nations with Anderlecht, Ajax and Arsenal have joined the race for the signature of the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the tournament in Tanzania.

Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets will face Ecuador in their second Group game on Tuesday night 9 pm.