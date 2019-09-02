<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is aiming to make a final bid for the Premier League star Paul Pogba on the transfer deadline day, according to report.

Manchester United is unwilling to sell the midfielder and despite that Real Madrid is prepared to make their last bid for the World Cup winner as the Spanish giant is prepared to make a bid of €140m a valuation that falls short of what the Red Devil directors are demanding for the World Cup star.

Manchester United is demanding a sum of €160m and Real Madrid is unwilling to match up to their asking price, Florentino will make one final attempt, says ABC.

Real Madrid hierarchy will leave the final actions to Pogba to handle if he truly wants a move to the Spanish capital this summer.

Perez is hoping pressure from Pogba today to force Manchester United into a sale, Real Madrid is also considering other options if the Frenchman fails to force his way out of Old Trafford.

Real Madrid is hoping to make a last-minute move for Sporting Lisbon Bruno Fernandes or Tottenham Christian Eriksen before the end of the transfer deadline.