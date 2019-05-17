<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Real Madrid has reached an agreement on the price to sign of their prime targets this summer following a disastrous season.

The European Champions and Eintracht Frankfurt have agreed on the price of Luka Jovic, who has been in tremendous form this season for the Bundesliga outfit, according to a report.

Real Madrid has agreed to pay a sum of €60m for the services of the Serbian forward and he will be paid €10m salary and of the €60m, €12m goes to Benfica, who have a percentage of the player’s rights.

Real Madrid is not stopping where with just one signing, the Los Merengues is still craving for sign Eden Hazard from Chelsea who could form a formidable partnership with the Serbian attacker and Karim Benzema in the attack next season.

Real Madrid has also completed the deal of Brazilian pair Eder Militao and Rodrigo Goes they are expected to arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the current season for a pre-season tour with their new club.