<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Real Madrid has finally reached an agreement with Chelsea for the price of Eden Hazard according to a report in English media.

Los Merengues are prepared to pay £88.5m (€100m) for the services of the Belgian star.

The Guardian reported that Hazard is on the brink of a much-anticipated move to Real Madrid following months of speculation surrounding the Belgian skipper, the report also stated that Chelsea and Real Madrid settled on a fee after lengthy negotiations between the two parties.

Hazard was in tremendous form for Chelsea he scored 16 goals for the Premier League outfit to help Chelsea finished in the third place under Maurizio Sarri who is in his first season in the Premier League.

He also helped Chelsea to Europa League title last season, he won two Premier League titles during his seven years at the Stamford Bridge.