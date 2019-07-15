<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Real Madrid has agreed a deal to sell one of their stars to a rival club according to report in Spanish media, Esto Es Atleti.

Los Blancos has decided to seal a transfer for James Rodriguez to Atletico Madrid for a fee of €50m, the fee could include other add-ons.

Rodriguez fancies a move to Atletico Madrid than to sign for Napoli and Diego Simeone is keen on working with the Colombian star before the end of their preseason.

The former Monaco ace will be the second player to move to Atletico Madrid from Real Madrid this summer following the signing of Marcos Llorente last month.

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane does not see Rodriguez as part of his plan for the coming season and he wants him sold in a bid to generate fund for him to sign his main targets before the end of the summer transfer.

Napoli was unable to match the asking price of Rodriguez despite their interest in signing the Colombian star who spent the last two seasons on loan at Bayern Munich.

The Real Madrid attacking midfielder is exactly what Simone needs after losing some of their crucial first-team stars; as well as superstar Antoine Griezmann, key figures: Diego Godin, Filipe Luis, Lucas Hernandez and Rodri – have all left the club this summer.

Therefore, it’s not surprising to see that Esto Es Atleti have reported that the Colombian will become one of the club’s highest-paid players alongside Saul Niguez and Jan Oblak. It’s understood that the ace will be earning a whopping €7.5m a year after tax.