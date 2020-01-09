<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Real Madrid defeated Copa Del Rey holder Valencia 3-1 to advance to the Spanish Super Cup final in Saudi Arabia after a fantastic display from Toni Kroos, Isco and Luka Modric.

Kroos scored a direct corner kick in the 15th minute and Isco added the second goal before the end of the first 45 minutes.

Madrid fine finish from a shoot outside of his boot ensured Real Madrid grabbed a slot in the final, though Dani Parejo scored a late penalty to ensure Real Madrid clean sheet run came to an end after he converted from the penalty spot.

Real Madrid won the trophy last in 2017 when they defeated Barcelona 5-1 on aggregate as they aim to repeat such feat once again.

Zinedine Zidane’s men will wait patiently for the winner between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid on Thursday, the final will be played on Sunday.