Former Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo has won another award in Spain despite plying his trade in Italy with Juventus.

The Juventus forward was given a prestigious MARCA Legend award for his successful career as a professional football, the award was presented to him by MARCA director Juan Ignacio Gallardo at the Teatro Reina Victoria in Madrid.

Ronaldo was impressed with the honour. “This trophy is going to be in a very nice place in my museum,” said an emotional Ronaldo.

“Madrid is special; I travel a lot but there are few cities like Madrid. Much of this award is derived from what I did at [Real] Madrid.

“It is a Spanish trophy and I am very honoured [to receive it]. Thank you to everyone who has helped me achieve it. It is a matter of pride to me. And I hope to return to Madrid soon.”

Ronaldo joins an exclusive list of athletes to have received this prize, following on from the likes of Rafa Nadal, Michael Jordan, Michael Phelps, Marc Marquez, Pau Gasol, Miguel Indurain, Usain Bolt and Roger Federer, as well as footballers such as Lionel Messi, Raul Gonzalez, Diego Maradona, Pele and Paolo Maldini.