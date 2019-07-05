<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos and other stars such as Edwin van Der Sar, Phillip Lahm, Thomas Muller, Jerome Boateng, David Alaba, Robert Lewandowski, Amin Younes, Marc Batra and Mario Gotze have reacted to Arjen Robben’s retirement after the Dutchman announced his retirement from football, according to report in Bundesliga.

Robben announced that he is taking a bow from football at the age of 35, having spent 19 years as a professional footballer.

Robben started his career at vv Bedun and Groningen at the Youth level before he graduated to Groningen senior team in 2000, he was transferred to PSV in 2002 and he signed for Chelsea in 2004 where he made his name and in 2007 he was sold to Real Madrid, he spent three seasons at the Santiago Bernabeu before he left for Bayern Munich in 2009.

He spent ten years in Germany where he won the Champions League and eight Bundesliga titles to mention but few.

Robben’s former Bayern team-mates, and the rest of the footballing world, reacted to the Dutchman hanging up his boots with a host of heartfelt messages from former team-mates and opponents.

“The end of a career for a unique athlete – thanks for the time together and the successes we experienced together at Bayern, Arjen. All the best for your future!” – Philipp Lahm

“A great leaves the football stage. Thanks for all the fantastic moments and games over the past decade, Arjen. All the best my friend.” – Thomas Müller

“It was a pleasure to play by your side and against you. All the best.” – Sergio Ramos

“A great player and a great person leaves the football stage. It was an honour to play with you and to celebrate such great titles with you. All the best my friend. Enjoy it.” – Jerome Boateng

“One of the best footballers I’ve ever played with. Thank you for being an incredible team-mate. It was a genuine honour.” – Robert Lewandowski

“Your game was something else, your character more than special. Sad to hear you leavin’ the big stage now but I can call myself very proud to have been not only a witness but also a team-mate of one of this millenniums best wingers. Enjoy every piece of your future, Arjen.” – David Alaba

“One of the best wingers of all time retires. You’ve always been an inspiration for me. I’m pretty sure left backs across the globe will be relieved now. All the best, Arjen!” – Amin Younes

“Enjoy your time off the pitch. One of the best players and an even better person” – Mario Götze

“Congratulations on a fantastic career Arjen! It was a pleasure to play with you and I wish you all the best in your life after football! There are enough beautiful things to do!” – Edwin van der Sar

“All the best legend!” – Marc Bartra