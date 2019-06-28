<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Real Madrid star wants a move to Manchester United before the end of the summer transfer period.

James Rodriguez fancies a move to Manchester United after spending the last two season on loan with Bayern Munich, the Colombian midfielder is also wanted by Napoli.

However, Okdiario says nothing is agreed with the Azzurri and instead is eager to hear from United.

For the moment, James is waiting for an approach from Manchester United – and has made it clear he would be receptive to the offer.

James has previously played in Portugal with FC Porto, Ligue 1 with AS Monaco, La Liga with Real Madrid and the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich and he is willing to test himself with a move to England to play in the Premier League rather than the Serie A.