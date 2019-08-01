<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Real Madrid are ready to abandon their pursuit of Paul Pogba and move on to another midfield target, according to reports.

Pogba has been tipped to join his compatriot Zinedine Zidane in the Spanish capital this summer but Los Blancos are reportedly unwilling to meet Manchester United’s €180m valuation of the World Cup winner.

And according to Dutch outlet De Telegraaf, the LaLiga giants have accepted Pogba won’t be coming to the Bernabeu this summer and are now set to turn their attention to Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek instead.

Madrid are said to have been keeping tabs on the 22-year-old all summer after the starring role he played in Ajax’s run to the Champions League semi-finals last season, and the Dutch international could be available for as little as €60m.

He doesn’t quite have the star quality of Pogba just yet, but Van de Beek looks a very tidy player who could well be the final piece of the puzzle for Zidane at the end of what has been a very exciting summer of transfer business.