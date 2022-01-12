Real Madrid 100% confident of signing Kylian Mbappe

After ‘Le Parisien’ reported that PSG are not ruling out renewing Kylian Mbappe in the end, even if it is to force Real Madrid to pay a transfer fee, ‘L’Équipe’ indicates that ‘Los Blancos’ board is completely calm. They are 100% confident that they will sign the striker without vicissitudes.

Confidence and peace of mind at Real Madrid. With less than six months left on Kylian Mbappe’s contract with PSG, the board can negotiate to bring him in for next season without paying a transfer fee. After weeks in which no new reports surfaced suggesting the Parisians were trying to avoid doing so, ‘Le Parisien’ leaked that the Parc des Princes’ offices still harboured hopes of extending his contract.

Three days later, ‘L’Équipe’ reported that ‘Los Blancos’ bosses are confident that the striker will be part of the Spanish side from June onwards. Despite the French side’s attempts to keep the Frenchman in their squad or, at the very least, force a juicy offer from Chamartin to sign him on a transfer rather than as a free agent, the Spaniards are not worried at all.

It is worth remembering, in this regard, that Florentino Perez’s leadership already tried to add the player to their ranks last summer by paying a sum of around 200 million euros. These approaches showed that the financial situation at the Santiago Bernabeu is ideal for closing any type of deal, however demanding it may be.

From Mbappe’s point of view, it is difficult to discern where he stands. It has always been stated from France that playing for Real Madrid is one of his dreams, although he has kept quiet since before the start of the current season. The striker respects PSG and will give his all as he works out his future.