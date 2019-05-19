<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Legends of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), as well as others who have featured for various Nigeria national teams, are set for a charity match in Lagos on June 7.

The charity game, which is being organised by former Enyimba and Enugu Rangers star Razak Adegbite, will be taking place at the Jankara playing ground.

Adegbite now plies his trade with Angolan club Primero Agosto, and he told Goal that he is expecting to have a long list of ex-NPFL stars on parade; including some of his former teammates.

According to the forward, he is organising this maiden charity game, named Adegbite & Friends Charity Match, to give back to society and encourage youngsters to develop their talent.

“The charity match first is about giving back to society and also it is just a way of rolling back the years and enjoying a good time with my friends who now play in different leagues across the world,” Adegbite said newsmen.

“I have been speaking with a lot of my friends and they are excited to be part of the event.”

Adegbite had previously featured for Rangers in the 2012/13 Caf Champions League before moving to Enyimba in 2013/14.

Former NPFL top scorer Gbolahan Salami is another star player who would be featuring in the game, which would pitch Adegbite’s friends against the NPFL and Euro All-Stars.

Adegbite revealed that Obafemi Martins, Izunna Ugochukwu, Sylvester Igboun, Dele Alampasu, Babatunde Michael and many others are pencilled in to be part of the June 7 fixture.