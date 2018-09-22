Rayon Sports have landed in Aba for the second leg of their Caf Confederation Cup quarter-final clash against Enyimba on Sunday, September 23.

The Rwandan delegation comprising of 19 players and 21 officials, including fans, hit Aba, where they will play their crucial encounter with the People Elephants.

The Gikundiro were held to a goalless draw by Usman Abdullah’s men in the first leg in Kigali and are hoping to upset the hosts to earn a passage to the semi-final of the competition.

Roberto Goncalves’s side arrived in Lagos before connecting to Aba and are lodged at Hotel du Golf before their first training session in the evening same day.

A score draw against the Nigerian giants at the Enyimba International Stadium will power the Blues of Kigali to it first ever semi-final of the second tier Caf club championship.

RAYON SPORTS SQUAD

Djabel Manishimwe, Thierry Manzi, Gabriel Mugabo, Francios Mugisha, Kassim Ndayisenga, Sedan Nyaddwi, Christ Mbondi, Yasin Mugume, Eric Irambona, Abouba Bashunga, Abdul Rwatubyaye, Eroc Rutanga, Nova Bayama, Gilbert Mugisha, Bon Fills Caleb Bimenyimana, Kelvn Muhire, Olivier Miyonzima, Ange Mutsinzi, Prosper Kuka Donkor