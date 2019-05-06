<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Rayo Vallecano and Huesca have been relegated from LaLiga.

Huesca’s relegation in their first season in the Spanish top flight was confirmed on Sunday with a 6-2 home thrashing at the hands of Valencia.

Valencia’s victory boosts their slim hopes of Champions League qualification, moving them within three points of Getafe in fourth.

Vallecano’s relegation had been sealed earlier in the day thanks to Real Valladolid’s 1-0 home win against Athletic Bilbao.

Los Franjirrojos fell to a crushing 4-1 defeat to Levante on Saturday and their fate was then virtually secured by Celta Vigo’s home win against a rotated Barcelona.

Paco Jemez’s side had given themselves hope of escaping an immediate return to the second tier with a 1-0 win over Real Madrid on April 28 but it proved too little, too late.

Girona, beaten 2-0 at Getafe, occupy the final relegation place with two rounds of games to go, but Valladolid – now part-owned by Brazil great Ronaldo – are only a point clear.