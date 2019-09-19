<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Late Green Eagles goalkeeper Wilfred Agbonavbare has been honoured by his former club Rayo Vallecano.

The Madrid-based club launched a mural of the late goalkeeper on of its stadium gates.

The tribute to the former player read: “For your defense of this shirt, and your fight against racism, Rayo will never forget you. Eternal Willy.”

“Willy” as he is affectionately called by Los Vallecanos faithfuls died in 2015 after a long battle with cancer.

Agbonavbare made 177 official appearances for the Spanish side from 1990 to 1996.

He was part of the golden generation of Nigeria football and he was capped 15 times.

He was back up to Peter Rufai both in the title winning side at the 1994 African Cup of Nations and 1994 World Cup where Nigeria emerged the second most entertaining team.