Raul Jimenez scored in the second half to lift Wolverhampton Wanderers to a 1-0 victory over Burnley at the Molineux on Sunday.

Jimenez’s strike, his second since joining Wolves from Benfica in the summer, came in the 61st minute after he slipped Matt Doherty’s through ball past Joe Hart and into the bottom corner.

Hart earlier turned Jimenez away in the 32nd minute.

It was a measure of redemption for Wolves, who outclassed Burnley and had a number of quality opportunities but just one goal to show for them.

The result ended Wolves’ club-record run of 14 home games without a Premier League victory, dating to their previous season in the top flight in 2011-12.

Burnley, meanwhile, equalled their club record of four consecutive Premier League defeats, set in May 2015.