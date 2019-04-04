<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Premier League club Wolves have announced the permanent signing of on-loan striker Raul Jimenez on a four-year deal.

Jimenez joined newly promoted Wolves on a temporary deal from Benfica at the start of the Premier League season and has proven an instant hit at Molineux.

The Mexico international has featured in each of his side’s 32 league matches this term, scoring 12 times and also providing seven assists this season as Nuno Espirito Santo’s men who have climbed to seventh in their first season back in the top flight.

Jimenez, 27, has also netted three goals in Wolves’ run to the last four of the FA Cup, with a semi-final against Watford to come at Wembley this weekend.

He has been directly involved in 19 goals in the Premier League this season – no Wolves player has ever scored more goals (12) or made more assists (7) than him in a single campaign in the competition.

“The impact Raul has made during his short time at the club has been fantastic and we’re delighted that he’ll be part of the club’s long-term future,” Wolves sporting director Kevin Thelwell said.

“Raul’s permanent signing shows the ambition of this football club and the determination to make sure the future is an exciting one.”

Jimenez added: “It’s a great honour for me to now be a permanent member of the team. I’m very happy for this permanent deal as I feel that being at Wolves suits me.

“Since I’ve arrived here it’s all been so good. We’ve had some good moments, some bad moments; but the best ones have been so good and I’m very happy about that.

“I want to make history here at the club. With my team-mates, I want to put the club back into the top places in the Premier League. I think we all want that and have that ambition.

“For myself personally, I want to keep scoring for the rest of the time I am here, and that’s going to be my main goal.”