Rasheedat Ajibade scored her first Norwegian Toppserien goal in Avaldsnes’ 2-2 draw against Roa on Sunday.

The Nigeria international has featured regularly for Lena Tyriberget’s side since joining in March, playing in 10 games in all competitions this term.

Katrine Jorgensen fired the hosts in front in the 11th minute before Vilde Fjelldal doubled the lead 17 minutes later.

In the second half, the visitors mounted pressure and it paid off when Anna Josendal pulled one back for the visitors in the 52nd minute.

Coach Tyriberget then brought on Ajibade as a replacement for defender Nathalie Utvik in the 53rd minute.

The former FC Robo star struck a minute from regular time to ensure the two teams shared the spoils at Intility Arena.

The draw away from home keeps Avaldsnes in 10th on the log with eight points from nine games this season.

The Super Falcons forward will hope to build on her goalscoring form when they visit Lyn at Kringsja Kunstgress on Saturday, May 27.