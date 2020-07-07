



Super Falcons and Norwegian Toppserien forward Rasheedat Ajibade has applauded the decision of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to introduce Women’s CAF Champions League.

Speaking in a chat, Ajibade said CAF women’s champions league will encourage female football development in the continent and also benefit women clubs more as they would have something to play at the end of every league season.

“I must tell tell you that it is a very good development. I personally applauded CAF for the initiative to introduce Champions League for Women.

“It will help in increasing numbers of female participation in football and strengthened female club management.





” It will also bring out healthy competition among clubs and also attract foreign players both within and outside Africa.

“Also the urge to go abroad for professional football career especially Nigerian female players will reduce knowing that at the end of the season you have champions league to play in the way it is in Europe, and added that some Africa female players who are not well treated in their foreign clubs will return home to play.

She, however, concluded by suggesting that CAF should ensure that clinics and seminars are organised for the female club coaches in Africa before the kick off of the Champions League next year.