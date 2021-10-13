Raphael Varane out for few weeks with groin injury

Manchester United have announced French defender Raphael Varane will be out for a “few weeks” with a groin injury sustained during the international break.

Varane picked up the problem in Sunday’s Nations League final, which saw France overcome Spain with a 2-1 victory to win the second edition of the UEFA competition.

United confirmed the duration of the 28-year-old’s time on the sidelines in a statement, which read: “Raphael Varane sustained a groin muscle injury in the UEFA Nations League final and has commenced rehabilitation at the club.

“He will be out for a few weeks.”

The injury to Varane comes at a bad time for United as they enter a decisive moment in their season with regard to challenging for the title.

Varane is expected to miss Saturday’s trip to Leicester in the Premier League, the midweek visit of Italian side Atalanta in the Champions League and potentially the meeting with Liverpool at Old Trafford on October 24.

To make matters worse for United, captain Harry Maguire is a fitness doubt for the first game back after the international break against his old side Leicester.

Maguire, who has partnered Varane in the heart of defence this season, has been out injured since the home defeat to Aston Villa in the league when he was taken off just after the hour mark.