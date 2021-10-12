Raphael Varane ruled out ‘for a few weeks’ with groin injury

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane has been ruled out for “a few weeks” with a groin injury picked up on international duty playing for France in the UEFA Nations League final.

“Raphael Varane sustained a groin muscle injury in the Nations League final and has commenced rehabilitation at the club,” United said in an official statement.

“He will be out for a few weeks.”

We never get a break from injuries on international duty and this one is set to hurt – with huge fixtures coming up against Leicester City and rivals Liverpool.

The centre-back went off injured during the first half in France’s triumph over Spain.

However, the 28-year-old is set to be missing for United’s next games, which is a huge blow given he has started six games already this season after signing from Real Madrid in August.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is already missing skipper Harry Maguire, meaning the Red Devils are likely to be without their main two centre-backs on Saturday against Leicester City.

We could see both Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof start instead which gives them a chance again to prove their place in the squad.