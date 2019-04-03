<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Raphael Varane is strongly considering leaving Real Madrid according to reports by ESPN, with Europe’s elite set to enter a huge bidding war for the defender.

Varane, who has won two La Liga titles and four Champions League trophies since arriving at the Bernabeu, is believed to be seeking a new challenge after eight years at the club.

The return of Zinedine Zidane does not appear to have thwarted the ambitions of the France World Cup winner according to ESPN, despite their strong relationship and admiration for one another.

Varane, who at just 25-years-old would command a world record fee for a defender higher than the £75 million Liverpool paid for Virgil van Dijk, has attracted the repeated interest of Manchester United over the course of his career and the club are in the market for a world-class defender.

Juventus, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are also teams that reportedly would make moves for Varane, and all have the financial power to pull off such a transfer.

Zidane reiterated the club have no desire to let the Frenchman leave and doesn’t believe he has any wishes to do so.

“No, I do not want it. We do not want it,’ the Real Madrid manager told reporters on Tuesday.

“The important thing is what the player tells me and for the moment he is at the best club in the world. He knows that, he has won many things and he looks fine to me.”