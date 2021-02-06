



Real Madrid came from behind to claim a 2-1 victory over Huesca away. The Zinedine Zidane tutored side went into the game third, ten points behind Atletico Madrid and a point clear of fourth-placed Sevilla. Victory has seen them leapfrog Barcelona into second place. Huesca remain rooted to the bottom of the table with just 16 points from 22 games.

Los Blancos will see the result as a welcome recovery from losing to Levante last weekend, a result that came hot on the heels of exits from both the Supercopa de Espana and the Copa del Rey.





Madrid started the game poorly, dominating possession but proving unable to find that cutting edge. Then, shortly after the second half got underway, Javi Galan capped a quick break with a clever finish to give Huesca a rare lead.

Los Blancos got back on level terms five minutes before the hour, however, after French centre back Raphael Varane pounced on a loose ball to score. He repeated the trick six minutes from time to secure a brace for himself and a crucial result for his team.