<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Super Eagles striker Raphael Chukwu-Ndukwe has stated that the future of the senior national team is very bright given consideration to the abundance of young talented players coming into the team.

Chukwu-Ndukwe speaking in a chat said the Nigerian team will go far in the future citing the ages of the players who still has time as well as the regular playing time which a large chunk of players in the Super Eagles team enjoy at club level.

“The Nigerian team those young boys they are going to go far, we are going to have another good national team because age is on their side, and many of them are playing regularly in their clubs, when we talk of clubs, we have about 5 or more playing in the UEFA champions league that is to show the progress we are getting from the younger players who are coming up.”