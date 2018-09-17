Rangers International Football Club on Sunday in Abuja beat Kebbi United FC of Birnin Kebbi 3-0 in a Round of 32 match of the 2018 AITEO Cup competition.

After squandering some scoring chances in the early part of the game, Rangers found their rhythm later on as the game wore on.

Ugochukwu Ugwuoke broke the deadlock after 38 minutes, following Bright Silas’ great run down the line which created an opening for him to finish.

Two minutes later, Ugwuoke made it a brace for himself as he connected beautifully a free kick by Chidera Ezeh which sailed past a diving Yusuf Yushau.

The third goal did not come until late into second half added time when Ezeh reacted the quickest to blast home a loose ball from the edge of the penalty box.

The rains had come down in torrents to threaten and nearly mar the match which kicked off early as the organisers had rightly taken note of predictions it was going to rain.

There was a first start for returning former Super Eagles B team midfielder Ugonna Uzochukwu.

He did well to screen the backline of Rangers from the running of Raymond Stephen, Sani Mohammed and Aminu Masu’d.

Ogunbote, while speaking after the match, said “it was a great game not because we scored three goals but the understanding shown by the players on the field.

“Kebbi United gave us a good fight but we were more focused on the result we wanted. As it stands we are into the next round and we shall give our all to ensure we get as far as winning the trophy for our supporters accros the globe.’’

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Rangers have with this victory qualified for the group stage of the competition.

They will know their next opponents after the draws expected to hold in Abuja on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the management of the seven-time Nigerian league champions have slammed an indefinite suspension on one of their players, Onyedika Ogbuke, for gross misconduct.

The club’s Media Officer, Norbert Okolie, quoted the club’s Team Manager, Amobi Ezeaku, as saying on Sunday the action was to serve as a deterrent.

“After going through the actions and in-actions of Ogbuke, management decided to place an indefinite suspension on him to serve as a deterrent.”

He said more disciplinary actions would be taken as soon as the team return to base to continue preparations for the group stages of the 2018 AITEO Cup.

Ogbuke had rejoined the club at the start of the 2017/2018 season after stints with clubs in Europe and Asia.