Rangers will not be signing Liverpool loanee, Sheyi Ojo, permanently at the end of the season, Football Insider has reported.

Ojo moved to the Ibrox Stadium last summer on a season-long loan, but he has recently dropped down the pecking order in Steven Gerrard’s team.





The Anglo-Nigerian has 36 games across all competitions for Rangers this season with five goals and seven assists to his credit.