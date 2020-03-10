Rangers will not be signing Liverpool loanee, Sheyi Ojo, permanently at the end of the season, Football Insider has reported.
Ojo moved to the Ibrox Stadium last summer on a season-long loan, but he has recently dropped down the pecking order in Steven Gerrard’s team.
The Anglo-Nigerian has 36 games across all competitions for Rangers this season with five goals and seven assists to his credit.
