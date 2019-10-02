<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Glasgow Rangers forward Sheyi Ojo is ready to commit his international future to Nigeria ahead of the Three Lions of England.

The 22-year-old on loan at the Scottish premier league side from European Champions Liverpool has revealed he’s started the process to switch allegiances to represent Super Eagles in the nearest future.

Ojo was part of the England U20 side that won the World Cup two years ago and has represented the Three Lions at all levels from Under 16s to Under 21s but the winger is eligible to play for three-time African Champions through his Nigerian heritage.

The Liverpool academy graduate has told Daily Record: “I have made it known that I am willing to switch allegiance to Nigeria.

“I will be glad if I am called up because just like Joe Aribo I also want to play for Nigeria at senior level.

“It’s up to the coaches to decide on picking up in the squad and in the meantime, all I have to do is to keep doing my best at Rangers and hope I get noticed.”

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard could see Ojo and Aribo be involved in the Gernot Rohr squad with the African Cup of Nations qualifying beginning next month against Benin before a trip to Togo and Lesotho.

The left-footed midfielder has scored five goals and registered four assists in fourteen games for Rangers this season.