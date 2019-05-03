<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Enugu Rangers forward Godwin Aguda has stated that there is no time to brood over the Flying Antelopes 3-0 defeat to Rivers United in their final outstanding game hence the swift shift in focus to the next game away to Enyimba on Sunday.

Aguda speaking in a chat with newsmen said the team has nothing to worry about other than move on since they still have their lead intact despite the defeat but stressed however that they wouldn’t want to continue to drop points especially having now lost back to back games in the league. He added that the target is to get a positive result in their next game away to Enyimba.

“As it is now, we are going to the next game to make sure we get a positive result. Even though we lost we are still topping the table but in our plan and thinking now, we don’t have anything like to lose any game again so we are going there to get a positive result.”

Rangers have now completed their outstanding fixtures and have recorded back to back defeats in the process and a potentially crucial away game to Enyimba who can cut Rangers lead to 3 points should the Peoples Elephant emerge victorious.