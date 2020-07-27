



Glasgow Rangers are interested in bring Super Eagles forward Josh Maja to the Ibrox this summer according to the reports.

UK tabloid, the Sun reported that the Gers are ready to open transfer talks with Bordeaux in order to bring the player to the Scotland as a replacement for want away Alfredo Morelos.

Reports making round in Europe had it the Rangers have identified Maja as the right player to replace the Columbia forward who is on verge of joining Lille.

The Colombian could end up making the move to France in a stunning £18 million deal as a replacement for Victor Osimhen who has reportedly joined Napoli for a record of 81 million Euros.

Another reports from Get French Football News, revealed that the Rangers Sporting director Peter Wilson will begin talks with Bordeaux for Maja next week.





The Nigerian international only joined the French club in January last year after two-and-a-half seasons at Sunderland.

Meanwhile Rangers boss Steven Gerrard said after their win over Coventry City on Saturday, that he needs another striker for next season.

“We haven’t got enough options in the number nine area at the moment.

“I had to be sensible with Alfredo and get him off the pitch. We’re actively looking to strengthen in that area.

“We have to be patient and try and get the right one in.” He said.

Should the transfer go through, Maja will become the third Nigerian on the payroll of the club, after Leon Balogun joined Joseph Ayodele Aribo at the club last week.