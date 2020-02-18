<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Rangers international of Enugu has been boosted the return of four key players from injury lay off ahead of their rescheduled game with Kano Pillars on Wednesday.

Sources from the club revealed that Ifeayin George, Godspower, Issif Traore and Ugwu Uwadiegwu were involved in full training on Tuesday and are likely to be part of the sqaud to face the Sai Masu Gida at the Nnamdi Azikwe stadium in Enugu.





Another important player Augustine Aniefiok is also back in training doing light sessions, but it is unclear if he will be involved in the game.

The return of these players is a relieve to Salisu Yusuf who has complained about the inability to feed strong sqaud for recent matches.

Rangers are hoping to get a perfect response to the Sunday’s home defeat to Akwa United when Kano Pillars come visiting on Wednesday.