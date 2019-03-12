



Former Rangers International of Enugu player Ugonna Uzochukwu has called on the League Management Company (LMC) to ensure clubs improve the welfare of players in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

Uzochukwu who spoke from his base in Saudi Arabia where he plays for Al-Washim compared the Saudi League to the Nigerian League and charged administrators to make things better in order to curb the exodus from the league.

“We have to step up and we have a lot of work to do in terms of welfare of players in the NPFL. Saudi Arabian league is far better in all areas than the Nigerian League.

The LMC and club owners need to understand that player welfare is the most important thing to keep players from leaving and it will equally grow the league.”