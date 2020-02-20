<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Rangers bounced back from their disappointing home loss to Akwa United on Sunday to beat Kano Pillars 1-0 in a rescheduled game at the Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium on Wednesday.

The match started with great intensity with both not ready to give anything away before the first chance of the game fell to Pillars in the 7th minute, but David Ebuka shot went wide.

Rangers had their first opportunity almost immediately as Israel Abia was clear on goal but his effort was saved by Joshua Enaholo of Pillars.

The first half ended goallessly but the second forty-five minutes produced more chances as both sides opened up play, but the finishing was still lacking.





However, Abia thought he had put Rangers in front in the 61st minute after he put the ball into the back of the net but the flag was up for an offside.

Japhet Opubo made a wonderful save in the 65th minute to deny Kano Pillars of the opening goal after Rabiu Ali curling strike from outside the area was sailing into the net.

Pillars from then all were in control of the match and created clear cut chances but it was Rangers who scored against the run of play in the 75th minute.

Ifeanyi George went on a solo run dazzling past three players before setting up Chinonso Eziekwe who made no mistake in burying the ball into the net.