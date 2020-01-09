<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Enugu Rangers’ opponent in the CAF Confederation Cup, FC Nouadhibou have arrived Nigeria ahead of their second leg, Group A encounter scheduled for the main bowl of Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu on Sunday.

The 32-man contingent led by Moulaye of the Mauritania FA, arrived Enugu through Owerri Airport yesterday.

The Flying Antelopes had picked their first point after three matches in the CAFCC competition this season when they played out a goalless draw against the Mauritanian a fortnight ago.

Rangers had lost their first game to Pyramid FC of Egypt 1-3 at home in November and lost 4-2 to another Egyptian outfit Al-Masry earlier December in their second game.

Enugu Rangers and Nouadhibou remain on third and fourth place, respectively, in this group after the draw in Nouakchott, and both sides are still winless with a point each after losing their first two games.