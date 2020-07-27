



Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) club Rangers are believed to be on the verge of opening talks with Bordeaux Nigerian striker Josh Maja.

Reports on Sunday suggested that Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos had agreed personal terms with Ligue 1 side Lille.

With Jermain Defoe injured, that would leave Rangers manager Steven Gerrard lacking in options in the attacking third.

Maja signed for Bordeaux in January 2019, with his move from Sunderland one of the main storylines in Netflix documentary Sunderland ‘Til I Die.

The 21-year-old who made his Super Eagles debut in September 2019, netted 17 goals in 49 games for Sunderland, and has scored nine in 31 since joining the Ligue 1 outfit.





And according to a tweet by Get French Football News:” Rangers to open talks with Bordeaux for striker Josh Maja next week, according to sources contacted by Get French Football News.”

Speaking to Premier Sports on Saturday about his desire to bring in a striker, Gerrard said: “We are actively looking to strengthen in that area, but as I said last week, we have to be patient and make sure that we get the right one in.

“We can’t make a decision just for the short term. We have to think about the big picture, and the long term. We’ll only go in for the right name who can help us over the course of 60 games, rather than someone who can help us for the next few weeks.”