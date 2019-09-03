<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

After looking like a doubt at the beginning of the summer transfer window, Rangers have finally got their man.

Late Monday evening, Rangers were able to persuade Liverpool to let Ryan Kent go with a bid believed to be £6.5m guaranteed, with a further £1m in potential add-ons.

If the fee is true, Kent will be the second-most expensive signing in Rangers history behind Tore Andre Flo, who signed from Chelsea for £12m back in 2000.

Kent was one of Steven Gerrard’s best performers last season while on loan, with the winger scoring six goals and contributing nine assists in 43 appearances in all competitions.

The 22-year-old was set to join Belgian side Club Brugge and was even reportedly at the airport ready to leave for Belgium on Monday morning when Rangers came through with their late bid.

Last season, Kent won the Scottish PFA Young Player of the Year Award and was also nominated for the overall Player of the Year.